Google pays homage to Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary with doodle

Search engine giant Google on Sunday celebrated the 60th birth anniversary of Indian cinema icon Sridevi with a special doodle dedicated to her on-screen charisma.

Born on this day in 1963 in present-day Tamil Nadu, Sridevi fell in love with movies as a child and started acting at the age of four making her debut with the Tamil movie "Kandhan Karunai".

"Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee, celebrates Indian actress Sridevi’s 60th birthday! Starring in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades, Sridevi made Bollywood’s sweeping dramas and comedies shine, oftentimes without a male counterpart in a traditionally male-dominated industry," said the search engine in its description of the doodle.