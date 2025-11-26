Google Meet hit by major outage in India, users unable to join calls

Google Meet experienced a significant outage across India on Wednesday, disrupting work meetings, virtual classes and interviews as thousands of users struggled to access the platform.

The video-conferencing service began malfunctioning shortly after midday, with many users reporting that they were unable to join or host calls. Instead of connecting, screens displayed an error message reading: “502, that’s an error.”

Data from Downdetector showed that by 1:55 p.m., roughly 1,760 users had flagged issues. According to the breakdown, 63 per cent reported problems accessing the website, 35 per cent blamed server-related faults and around 3 per cent cited video-quality disruptions.

As the outage spread, social media platform X saw a surge of posts from confused and frustrated users trying to determine whether the problem was widespread.