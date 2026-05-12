Google Search hit by global outage as users report server errors
Users across India, the US and other regions face disruptions after Google Search displays ‘500 Internal Server Error’
Google Search experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday morning, leaving users across several countries unable to access the platform or perform searches for a period of time.
The disruption affected users in India, the United States and multiple other regions, with many encountering an error message stating that an “internal server error” had occurred while processing their request.
The message informed users that engineers had been alerted to the issue and were working to restore services.
The outage sparked a wave of complaints on social media platforms and online outage trackers, with hundreds of users in India reporting problems within a short span.
Many users said they were unable to access search results or experienced intermittent disruptions while attempting to use the service.
The issue was identified as a “500 Internal Server Error”, a technical problem that generally points to a failure on the company’s server side rather than faults with users’ internet connections or devices.
Such errors typically occur when communication between a web browser and backend servers is interrupted due to technical difficulties within the platform’s infrastructure.
Google had not immediately issued a detailed public explanation for the outage at the time reports emerged.
The disruption follows a series of outages affecting major digital platforms and AI services in recent months.
In March, Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek reportedly suffered a prolonged outage lasting more than seven hours. Around the same time, Instagram users worldwide reported problems with direct messages, missing chat themes and malfunctioning search features.
Earlier this year, YouTube also experienced a global service disruption before the platform later confirmed that operations had been restored.
With IANS inputs
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