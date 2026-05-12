Google Search hit by global outage as users report server errors

Google Search experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday morning, leaving users across several countries unable to access the platform or perform searches for a period of time.

The disruption affected users in India, the United States and multiple other regions, with many encountering an error message stating that an “internal server error” had occurred while processing their request.

The message informed users that engineers had been alerted to the issue and were working to restore services.

The outage sparked a wave of complaints on social media platforms and online outage trackers, with hundreds of users in India reporting problems within a short span.

Many users said they were unable to access search results or experienced intermittent disruptions while attempting to use the service.