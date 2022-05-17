Government allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Relaxing norms, the government on Tuesday said it has decided to allow shipments of wheat consignments that were registered with the customs authority before the wheat export ban came into force on May 13.

On May 13, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification banning exports of wheat with immediate effect to control price rise.

"It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to May 13, such consignments would be allowed to be exported," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The government has also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port, it said.