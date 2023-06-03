Government imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till October to check hoarding

The government on Friday imposed stock limits on tur and urad dals held by wholesalers, retailers, importers and millers till October to prevent hoarding and check price rise.

An order in this regard was issued with immediate effect by the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

All India average retail price of tur has increased by 19 per cent to 122.68 per kg on June 2, from 103.25 per kg a year ago. Similarly, the average retail price of urad has increased by 5.26 per cent to Rs 110.58 per kg from Rs 105.05 in the said period, as per the data maintained by the ministry.