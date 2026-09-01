Government moves Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protesters

The government has approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered in Delhi against protesters during the agitation over irregularities in the NEET examination, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had also assured the group that those involved in the protests would not be targeted or harassed in the future. He called upon BJP-led National Democratic Alliance governments in other states to initiate similar action.

“The government has filed quashing of all FIRs wrt (with regards to) Delhi and have ensured no targeting or harassment in future as well. We are monitoring the situation,” Das said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Delhi Police application on Tuesday. The application seeks the quashing of 13 FIRs registered in connection with the NEET paper leak protests. It also requests permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people who were present at the protest site to investigate their alleged involvement in violence.

Das said he, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and other CJP members would be present in the Supreme Court when the matter came up for an urgent hearing.

“Hope the other BJP/NDA states will file the same application by tonight,” he said.

The CJP is also expecting progress on compensation for the families of students who died following the NEET controversy. “Positive development is expected on the compensation for families of the dead NEET victims too,” Das said.