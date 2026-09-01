Government moves Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protesters
Delhi Police seeks closure of 13 cases, fresh FIR against 2,873 over alleged protest violence
The government has approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered in Delhi against protesters during the agitation over irregularities in the NEET examination, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had also assured the group that those involved in the protests would not be targeted or harassed in the future. He called upon BJP-led National Democratic Alliance governments in other states to initiate similar action.
“The government has filed quashing of all FIRs wrt (with regards to) Delhi and have ensured no targeting or harassment in future as well. We are monitoring the situation,” Das said in a post on X.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Delhi Police application on Tuesday. The application seeks the quashing of 13 FIRs registered in connection with the NEET paper leak protests. It also requests permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people who were present at the protest site to investigate their alleged involvement in violence.
Das said he, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and other CJP members would be present in the Supreme Court when the matter came up for an urgent hearing.
“Hope the other BJP/NDA states will file the same application by tonight,” he said.
The CJP is also expecting progress on compensation for the families of students who died following the NEET controversy. “Positive development is expected on the compensation for families of the dead NEET victims too,” Das said.
Reaffirming the organisation’s support for those facing action over the agitation, he said: “We continue to stand by all young persons and every student. We will never let them be alone when it comes to facing the brunt of the state.”
According to Das, a government delegation travelled to Puducherry during the past three days to meet him and provide updates on the steps being taken. “The government delegation also flew down to Pondicherry to meet me in the last three days to talk and give progress reports,” he said.
In a video statement, Das said the discussions covered the withdrawal of FIRs and compensation for the affected families. “The promises that were made to the youth will have to be kept by the government. We will ensure that the government fulfils these promises,” he said.
The CJP-led agitation over alleged irregularities in NEET began at Jantar Mantar on 20 June. It was called off on 25 July after then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the group’s other demands.
The agitation witnessed a major confrontation during a march towards Parliament on 20 July. Protesters attempting to proceed from Jantar Mantar were met with a heavy security response, with personnel using lathis and tear gas. Pellet guns were also allegedly used, leaving several demonstrators injured.
The CJP has now announced a peaceful march from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters on 5 September, accusing the government of failing to fulfil the assurances given when the agitation was withdrawn on 25 July.
With PTI inputs