Jantar Mantar protest: How Modi govt is burying questions on police brutality

The Modi government, which remained largely absent from Parliament through the just ended monsoon session, chose not to respond to questions over the use of excessive force against protesting students at Jantar Mantar in July.

Despite sustained pressure from the Opposition and repeated disruptions in Parliament over the use of pellet guns, Home Minister Amit Shah did not appear in the House to respond.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah also avoided the media and refused to directly address the controversy. The government was eventually forced to accept the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

But by then, it had lost control of the political narrative. The handling of the student protests and allegations of police brutality had begun to cast a serious shadow over the Modi government.

With the questions refusing to die down, the government has now mounted an apparent counter-offensive—seeking not only to defend the police action but also to construct an alternative narrative around the protests.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent interview with ANI is part of this effort.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju on Tuesday, 18 August, claimed that no student had suffered a serious injury during the student protests in July, insisting that the government was ready to discuss the issue in Parliament.