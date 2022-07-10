Government mustn't adopt 'touch-me-not' attitude: Salman Khurshid after India slams Germany's criticism

On the issue of the arrest of Zubair and dissent being allegedly stifled, he said it is becoming more and more difficult to be able to speak freely because the consequences for it are fairly "foreboding".



"You don't get bail immediately, if everyone has to go to the Supreme Court that is a worrisome thing," he said.



Asked about Germany's criticism of Zubair's arrest and whether action such as that against the fact-checker or activist Teesta Setalvad was undermining India's position abroad, Khurshid said when India gets appreciation from the world it is applauded and welcomed but if the world has issues which are negative about "us then we get very touchy".



"The normal reaction is that 'don't interfere in our internal matters'. This in all fairness I must say, I have been in government, and in government we have taken this view that we don't want the world to be interfering in our matters," he said.



"But the fact is that the world is changing, we have an opinion about what is happening in other countries, they have an opinion about what is happening in our country. If we don't want an adverse opinion we must show the best side of us. We must ensure that there is no reason for an adverse opinion," said Khurshid who was the external affairs minister from October 2012-May 2014.



He said the government should concentrate on that rather than adopting a "touch-me-not" kind of attitude and complain about people saying something.



"You live in a world, you have to live by the terms of the world to which you yourself contribute and if something terrible happens somewhere we have just as much right to say that this is wrong," Khurshid said.



Did India not for instance say that what happened in Bucha (Ukraine) was wrong and that there should be a proper inquiry, the Congress leader asked.