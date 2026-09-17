Government proposes tighter controls on Schedule H, H1 and X drugs

The proposal was initially deliberated upon by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) and was subsequently circulated among members of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) for consideration. Following its review, the DTAB recommended approval of the proposal.

The health ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed amendments.

The move comes amid other recent regulatory measures aimed at strengthening drug safety. Last month, the government restricted the manufacture, sale and distribution of fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) containing Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride for children below four years of age.

The ministry directed manufacturers to prominently display the warning — “Fixed Dose Combination shall not be used in children below four years of age” — on the label, package insert and promotional literature accompanying such medicines.

The restriction was imposed under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in the interest of public health and came into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

With IANS inputs