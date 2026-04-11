Government raises diesel duties and hikes ATF levy with immediate effect

The Union government on Saturday increased excise duties on key petroleum products, including high-speed diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance (India), the export duty, also known as the windfall tax, on diesel has been raised from Rs 21.5 per litre to Rs 55.5 per litre, marking a steep increase of Rs 34 per litre.

The government has also increased the Special Additional Excise Duty on high-speed diesel to Rs 24 per litre. In addition, the Road and Infrastructure Cess on diesel has been raised to Rs 36 per litre under provisions of the Finance Act, 2018.

Officials said the move aims to align domestic fuel levies with rising global crude oil prices and prevent exporters from benefitting disproportionately from international price differences.

The duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also been increased from Rs 29.5 per litre to Rs 42 per litre. However, the export duty on petrol remains unchanged at zero.