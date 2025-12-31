Government to streamline international letter post services from 1 January

The Department of Posts has announced a restructuring of select international letter post services, with a focus on phasing out options that offer little or no tracking, as part of a broader push to modernise overseas mail operations.

In line with international standards and policy decisions of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the department said the changes are aimed at making cross-border postal services more efficient, transparent and customer-friendly. The revised framework will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

Under the new arrangement, several outward international letter mail services will be discontinued. These include the registered small packet service, in keeping with UPU norms that limit registration to document-only consignments, as well as the outward small packet service for letter post items containing goods sent by air, sea or surface air lifted (SAL) modes.

The surface letter mail service and the SAL letter mail service for outward letters will also be withdrawn.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the move seeks to address persistent issues such as the absence of end-to-end tracking, extended delivery timelines, tighter customs and security norms in destination countries, and declining acceptance of such consignments by foreign postal administrations.