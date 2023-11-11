Governor can't sit on bills, question speaker’s decision on adjournment: SC

The Supreme Court of India this week pulled up Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, for sitting on bills passed by the state legislatures and sent to the governors for their assent.

While Purohit refused to sign bills passed in June on grounds that the assembly session was not 'valid', Ravi has offered no reason for sitting on the bills, some of them for as long as three years.

What makes the Punjab assembly session invalid? Purohit argued that while the budget session was convened in March, the speaker had failed to prorogue the session but merely adjourned it sine die; the speaker convened the house again in May-June, and once again adjourned it instead of proroguing or discontinuing it.

While under the Constitution, the legislature has to have three sessions every year — budget, monsoon and winter — the Punjab assembly’s budget session continues in its adjourned state in November 2023. This is what the governor had objected to. While the governor generally convenes a session, the Supreme Court held that it was for the speaker to decide on whether to adjourn the session or prorogue it.

The Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill 2023 are awaiting the governor’s assent. These bills were passed during the June 19-20 session of the Punjab assembly, which the governor had termed "patently illegal".