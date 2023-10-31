TN govt moves SC against delay by governor in assenting to bills

The Tamil Nadu government has petitioned the Supreme Court against a delay by governor RN Ravi in assenting to bills passed by the state legislature, saying he has positioned himself as a “political rival” to the legitimately elected government.

The plea filed before the apex court claimed that the governor was not signing remission orders, day to day files, appointment orders, approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute ministers or MLAs involved in corruption, and bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

“The non-consideration of files, government orders and policies forwarded by the state government for his (governor’s) signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides mala fide exercise of power,” the plea said.

The Tamil Nadu government has sought directions from the Supreme Court to stipulate the outer time limit for the governor to consider bills passed by the legislature sent for his assent under article 200 of the Constitution.

It further sought directions for disposal of all the bills, files and government orders pending with the governor's office within a specified timeframe.

“The State Governor…has positioned himself as a political rival to the legitimately elected Government by hindering and obstructing the Legislative Assembly's ability to carry out its legislative duties by unjustly and excessively delaying the consideration of bills,” alleged the petition filed through advocate Sabarish Subramanian.