Govt bars LPG connections and refills for consumers with PNG supply
Petroleum Ministry says households with piped natural gas must surrender domestic LPG connections
The government has barred households with PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections from holding domestic LPG connections or obtaining LPG cylinder refills, according to an amendment order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The ministry said consumers who already have both PNG and LPG connections must immediately surrender their domestic LPG connections.
“No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection and also having domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors,” the order said.
The directive further stated that consumers with PNG supply would not be eligible to obtain new LPG connections or seek refills of domestic cylinders.
“No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection shall obtain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors,” the ministry said.
Officials said the measure is aimed at ensuring better management and distribution of LPG supplies by prioritising households that do not have access to piped natural gas networks.
Under the revised rules, consumers who receive cooking gas through PNG infrastructure will be required to rely solely on that supply for domestic use.
The order applies to LPG supplied through government oil marketing companies and their authorised distributors.
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