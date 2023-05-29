Govt committed to fulfilling poll guarantees, 'no need to worry': Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on Monday said there is a "responsible government" in the state, which will fulfill all the guarantees made to the people ahead of the assembly polls.

He, however, did not specify any timeline to implement the guarantees but maintained that the cabinet meeting on June 1 will discuss fulfilling them.

"There is a cabinet meeting on June 1, the Chief Minister has the responsibility of the Finance department, he will discuss with officials and bring the relevant information to the cabinet. We will keep up our promise. We will have to do it systematically and preparations are on," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "there is a responsible government in the state and it will keep up the promises made to its people and there is no need to worry."