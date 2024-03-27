Govt directs NCCF, NAFED to start buying 5 lakh tonnes of onion directly from farmers

The government has directed the NCCF and the NAFED to start buying 5 lakh tonnes of onion for the country’s buffer requirement directly from farmers as the Rabi-2024 harvest has begun arriving in the market, the Food Ministry said on Tuesday, 26 March.

Government procurement agencies NAFED and NCCF have been told to pre-register the onion farmers to ensure that payments for the produce are transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Rabi onion crop is critical for the country’s onion availability as it contributes 72 -75 per cent of annual production in the country. The Rabi onion is also crucial for ensuring year-round availability of onion as it has a better shelf life compared to the Kharif onion and can be stored for supplies till November-December.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had, through NAFED and NCCF, purchased about 6.4 lakh metric tonnes of onion during 2023-24 for buffer stocking as well as intervention by way of simultaneous procurement and disposal. The continuous procurements by NAFED and NCCF had guaranteed remunerative prices for onion farmers all through 2023.