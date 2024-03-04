India permits 64,400 tonnes of onion exports to UAE, Bangladesh
Though onion exports are banned, the government allows specified quantities to friendly nations
The government has permitted exports of 64,400 tonnes of onion to the UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL), according to notifications of the commerce ministry.
While export of 50,000 tonnes of onion is permitted to Bangladesh, shipments of 14,400 tonnes were allowed to the UAE.
"Export of 14,400 tonnes of onions, with a quantity ceiling of 3,600 MT (metric tonnes) quarterly, to UAE through NCEL is notified," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry, which deals with norms related to imports and exports.
For exports to Bangladesh, it said that the modalities for the exports will be worked out by the NCEL in consultation with the department of consumer affairs.
Though onion exports are banned, the government allows specified quantities to friendly nations.
The exports are allowed based on permission granted by the government to other countries based on their request.
.
On 8 December last year, the government banned onion exports till 31 March this year to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check.
Earlier, the Centre in October 2023 had decided to step up the sale of buffer onion stock at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets in order to provide relief to consumers.
To control prices, the government has earlier taken several steps. It had imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports on 28th October till 31st December, 2023.
In August, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to 31st December, 2023.
Between 1 April, 2023 and 4 August, 2023 this fiscal year, 9.75 lakh tonnes of onions have been exported. Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the UAE are the top three importing countries in terms of value.
Onion is a politically sensitive commodity.
NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as AMUL; Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO); Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO); and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines