'Govt failure', says Akhilesh on India becoming world's most populous nation

With India becoming the world's most populous nation according to the latest UN data, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed it a result of government failure.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Worrying news: India's population is the highest. Reason: failure of the government." Explaining the reasons, he suggested people wanted more children due to poverty and unemployment and also to lend them a hand in work and support the family.