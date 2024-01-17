Govt fertiliser subsidy bill likely to fall up to 34% this fiscal: minister

The government's fertiliser subsidy bill is likely to decline 30-34 per cent to Rs 1.7-1.8 lakh crore this fiscal owing to a fall in global prices and lower imports of urea, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Asked about any adverse impact on imports resulting from problems with Red Sea shipping routes, the minister asserted "there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country".

Addressing a press conference, the chemicals and fertilisers minister highlighted that urea imports are estimated at 40-50 lakh tonne this fiscal, lower from around 75 lakh tonne imported the previous year, helped by higher domestic production and increased use of nano liquid urea.

"The ministry of external affairs is making necessary interventions and our navy is giving protection to Indian cargo vessels," Mandaviya told reporters about shipping operations in the Red Sea.

According to exporters, freight rates have skyrocketed by up to 600 per cent owing to the Red Sea crisis, which would hurt world trade. The geopolitical tension around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping route connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, has escalated thanks to recent attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants.