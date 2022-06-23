Teacher suspended for questioning Union State Min on supply of fertilisers

According to the audio clip, Minister Khuba who receives a call from Patil gets miffed on being asked about non-availability of fertilisers.



In the audio clip, Minister Khuba is heard saying he can't do anything about the non-availability of fertilisers. There are thousands of workers who will take care of the supply of fertilisers and ask the farmer to go to them.



He further states that his job was to send fertiliser to the states which he has done and asked the farmer to approach the local MLA and employees. The minister also tells the farmer that he has better things to take care of.



When the teacher challenges the Minister that he won't get elected next time from the constituency, the latter says that knows how to win elections.



The minister also asks the caller to do whatever he can. "I am the minister under the government of India and take care of the states. You should go to your MLA and officers," the minister says.