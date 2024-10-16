Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150/quintal at Rs 2,425 ahead of state polls

The government on Wednesday increased the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season, a move that comes ahead of key state elections.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved price hikes for six rabi crops, with increases ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season beginning April 2025.

"Like for kharif crops, there is a significant increase in the MSP for rabi crops," Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting. He highlighted that the new wheat MSP is 105 per cent higher than the cost of production, calling it "a big thing."

The government also raised the MSP for rapeseed and mustard seed by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950 per quintal, aiming to boost domestic oilseed production and reduce edible oil imports.

The support price for safflower increased by Rs 140 to Rs 5,940 per quintal for 2025-26 from Rs 5,800 per quintal in the previous season.