No action but 'jalebi talk' on MSP by Modi govt, alleges Congress

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh has accused the Union government of stonewalling a query in Parliament regarding a guarantee on MSP (minimum support price) for crops as demanded by several farmers' unions.

In response to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on whether the Modi government will bring legislation to guarantee MSP during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan appeared to evade the query, according to the Congress.

"For almost 30 minutes, he stonewalled and went round and round in order to avoid answering the question. Legal guarantee for MSP for rice, wheat, and other agri-produce was the issue. All that the Minister accomplished was delivering a jalebi,” Ramesh wrote in an X post.