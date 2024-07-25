MSP has now become MSF, 'Maximum Suffering for Farmers', says Surjewala

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, participating in the Budget discussion on Thursday, 25 July, sharply criticised the Modi regime, asserting that 'MSP' (minimum support price) has now been replaced by "Maximum Suffering for Farmers".

In his speech, Surjewala also alleged that while the Modi government declares MSP, it fails to purchase crops at that price. "The government never spent the Rs 3 lakh crore meant for schemes related to farmers," Surjewala said.

Citing the government's own data, Surjewala presented a fact sheet comparing the announced budget for various schemes to the actual expenditure: