Govt launches Skill India Digital platform

The government on Wednesday, 14 September launched the Skill India Digital Platform to bring all skilling initiatives under a single umbrella and provide skill development and entrepreneurial support to people.

More than 264 skilling courses from 42,623 centres from across the country will be available under the platform, which will also provide opportunities for job exchange, apprenticeship, and entrepreneurship.

Skill India Digital Platform application can be downloaded on the app store and Google Play Store and is available in multiple Indian languages, according to an official statement.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said India's unique focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) was aimed at building digital networking accessible to all, including plans to provide optical fibre infrastructure to six lakh villages in the next three years.