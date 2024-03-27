Govt plans to borrow Rs 7.5 lakh crore from market in first half of FY25

The Centre plans to raise Rs 7.5 lakh crore through market borrowing in the April-September period of 2024-25 to fund the revenue gap, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Of the gross market borrowing of Rs 14.13 lakh crore estimated for 2024-25, Rs 7.5 lakh crore, or 53 per cent, is planned to be borrowed in the first half, an official statement said. The fundraise would be done through dated securities, including Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of sovereign green bonds (SGBs).

Based on market feedback and in line with global market practices, it has been decided to introduce a new dated security of 15-year tenor, it said. "The gross market borrowing of Rs 7.5 lakh crore shall be completed through 26 weekly auctions," it said. The market borrowing will be spread over three, five, seven, 10, 15, 30, 40, and 50-year securities, it said.

The share of borrowing (including SGBs) under different maturities will be: 3-year (4.8 per cent), 5-year (9.60 per cent), 7-year (8.8 per cent), 10-year (25.6 per cent), 15-year (13.87 per cent), 30-year (8.93 per cent), 40-year (19.47 per cent) and 50-year (8.93 per cent), it said.

In the interim Budget presented in February, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year, starting April 1. This is lower than last year's gross borrowing estimate of Rs 15.43 lakh crore, which was the highest ever.