Take the Finance Minister’s budget speech with a pinch of salt

How seriously should one take the finance minister’s budget speech, which not surprisingly sounded like a political speech in an election year with little heed to facts and reality. Even a cursory search revealed discrepancies between what the FM asserted in her speech and what the government and the RBI have shared with Parliament. They may not quite be compared to chalk and cheese but they come close enough.

Here are some stark examples:

FM: "There is effective and timely delivery of programmes and of large projects...All forms of infrastructure, physical, digital or social, are being built in record time”

As many as 411 central sector projects (each worth Rs.150 crore & above) have reported cost overrun and 837 projects are delayed, the government informed Parliament in the winter session.

FM: "Strengthening of the financial sector has helped in making savings, credit and investments more efficient."

Public sector banks managed to recover only Rs 1.61 lakh crore (15.5 per cent) of the Rs 10.42 lakh crore loans written off since 2014-15, the government admitted to Parliament

FM: "Previously, social justice was mostly a political slogan. For our government, social justice is an effective and necessary governance model."

In reply to RTI applications the government has maintained that it does not maintain data on whether the people who have died while cleaning septic tanks are overwhelmingly from Dalit / ST / Minority communities. It does, however, keep count of such deaths and provide compensation in such cases. In the last five years, 58 such deaths were reported and compensated from Gujarat alone, the Parliament was informed.