Govt should initiate discussion on a no-confidence motion at the earliest: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday said that the opposition doesn't have any problems in discussing other issues, however, the government should first hold discussion on the no-confidence motion as soon as possible.

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament just before the commencement of the day's proceedings, he said that if an all-party delegation (including BJP and its allies) had gone to Manipur, they wouldn't have been indulging in such loose talk.

The Congress leader was part of the INDIA coalition delegation, which had visited Manipur.