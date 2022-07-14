Govt should not allow backdoor entry to Big Tech for 5G: COAI

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the industry's apex body representing telcos, on Thursday urged the government not to allow Big Tech companies to enter the 5G spectrum auction this month via back door channels.



The COAI said in a statement that the 5G spectrum should not be provided on an administrative basis as it leads to no business case for the rollout of 5G networks in the country.



"If the independent entities set up private captive networks with direct 5G spectrum allotment by Department of Telecommunications (DoT), it will diminish the revenue so much that there will be no viable business case left for the telecom service providers (TSPs) and there will not remain any need for 5G networks rollout by TSPs," said Lt. Gen. Dr S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.