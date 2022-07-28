Govt to move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' in RS

Meanwhile, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member for the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology.



Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants (2022-23).



Minister Ajay Bhatt will make statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on the 'Development of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir'.