Govt withdraws draft of Broadcasting Services Bill 2024

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has withdrawn the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2024 and is asking stakeholders to return the physical copies they received. Sources indicate that feedback on the draft is no longer required.

The ministry began consultations on the bill in November 2023 with the release of an initial draft. The most recent version of the draft Bill had extended its scope to include social media accounts and online video creators, in addition to OTT content and digital news. This version also defined “digital news broadcasters” broadly and required them to register with the government, raising concerns about potential restrictions on free speech.

An anonymous official mentioned that it is uncertain whether the bill will be entirely redrafted or if only specific sections will be revised. The latest draft, which was watermarked and not publicly released, faced criticism for its provisions and the consultation process.

The latest version of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill could categorise all online content creators — ranging from independent journalists on YouTube and Instagram to LinkedIn “thought leaders” and newsletter writers — as either OTT broadcasters or digital news broadcasters, depending on their activities.