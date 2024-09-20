Govts must hand over temples to Hindu society: VHP amidst Tirupati laddu row

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday termed as “intolerable” the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus and demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government hand over the control and management of the temple to "Hindu society".

VHP secretary-general Bajrang Bagda also pitched for “freeing” all temples and other Hindu religious places from government control across the country, as he demanded legal action against those allegedly involved in desecrating Tirupati laddu prasadam.

“Tirupati incident further strengthens the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s belief that government control over temples leads to entry of politics. Owing to the appointment of non-Hindu officials there (in temples under government control), such impurities are deliberately introduced into the prasad (consecrated food),” Bagda said in a video statement.

Bagda said the VHP has been demanding for a long time that temples and other religious places of the Hindus should not remain under government control. “We reiterate our demand that all temples and other places of worship be freed from the government’s control. The management and control of all temples and Hindu religious places should be handed over to Hindu society,” he said.

Bagda termed the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam as “intolerable and a disgusting act”, and said Hindu society is distressed and hurt with this report.