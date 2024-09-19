Bitter TDP-YSRCP fight erupts over 'animal fat' claim in Tirupati laddu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus under the previous government triggered a massive political row on Thursday, with the opposition YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gain, and TDP circulating a lab report to back the claim.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used below par ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

At a press conference, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of 'beef tallow', 'lard' and 'fish oil' in the given ghee sample. The sample receipt date was 9 July 2024 and the lab report was dated 16 July.

However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD. Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, who served as chairman of TTD for four years, noted that Naidu’s allegations had undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of devotees.

"It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used," said Reddy.