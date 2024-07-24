Chandrababu Naidu taken for a right royal ride, Congress on budget allocation to Andhra

The Congress on Tuesday, 23 July took a swipe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying he quit the NDA in 2018 due to the Centre's failure to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and six years later when the government is reliant on his MPs, all he has managed to get is a "special financial support" for Amaravati.

The government on Tuesday announced a series of measures for Andhra Pradesh, including arranging Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal and in future years for the development of the capital city of the state.

Presenting Union Budget 2024-25, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate special financial support for the development of the capital city.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "In 2018, Chandrababu Naidu garu quit the NDA because of the non-biological PM's failure to grant Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status.

"Six years after the drama, at a time when the Government is reliant on his MPs for support, all he has managed to get is 'special financial support' for Amravati."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Why has it taken 10 years to announce that what was already committed to in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 will be implemented?"