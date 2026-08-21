Great Nicobar project must be halted in national interest, says Congress

The Congress on Friday called for the Great Nicobar Island development project to be abandoned, accusing the Modi government of pursuing an environmentally damaging venture despite continuing legal and ecological concerns.

Congress communications chief and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh described the proposed development as a “grave ecological folly” and said protecting the island was in both the local and national interest.

“There seems to be no end to the march of grave ecological folly in Great Nicobar,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Great Nicobar Island Development Project envisages a transshipment port, an international airport and extensive tourism infrastructure. Ramesh alleged that the project was being “bulldozed through” after environmental and forest clearances were granted in violation of established rules, procedures and guidelines.