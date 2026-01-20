Greater Noida Authority orders road safety overhaul after techie’s death

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has ordered an immediate overhaul of road safety measures across its jurisdiction following the death of a software engineer in neighbouring Noida after his car plunged into a water-filled pit.

GNIDA chief executive officer N.G. Ravi Kumar on Monday directed officials to urgently identify and fill all potholes on or near roads and to mark accident-prone “black spots” without delay, according to an official statement issued in the evening. He also instructed that essential safety infrastructure — including directional signboards, reflectors and barricades — be installed on all roads within three days.

The directive follows the 16 January incident in Noida’s Sector 150, where a 27-year-old software engineer died after his vehicle fell into an unbarricaded, water-filled excavation near an under-construction site. The incident triggered allegations of negligence and prompted chief minister Yogi Adityanath to order a statewide road safety drive.

Following the CEO’s instructions, GNIDA held an online review meeting with additional CEOs Srilakshmi V.S. and Sumit Yadav, general manager A.K. Singh, and officials from all work circles. During the meeting, officers were told to conduct immediate surveys of their respective areas.