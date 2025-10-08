Supreme Court orders states, UTs to frame road safety rules within six months

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to frame comprehensive road safety rules within six months, aimed at regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan issued the directive while hearing a petition concerning India’s high incidence of road accidents. The court instructed that the rules be framed under Sections 138(1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways,” the bench stated.