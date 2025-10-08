Supreme Court orders states, UTs to frame road safety rules within six months
The rules will cover non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to frame comprehensive road safety rules within six months, aimed at regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.
A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan issued the directive while hearing a petition concerning India’s high incidence of road accidents. The court instructed that the rules be framed under Sections 138(1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
“We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways,” the bench stated.
It further directed that rules under Section 210D be framed and notified within the same period “for design, construction and maintenance of standards for roads other than national highways.”
The court’s directions came in response to a petition filed by Coimbatore-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S. Rajaseekaran, who drew attention to the alarming number of road accidents across the country. The plea urged the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to coordinate nationwide efforts to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities.
India records one of the highest rates of road accidents globally, with experts repeatedly calling for stricter implementation of safety norms and improved infrastructure to protect both motorists and pedestrians.
With PTI Inputs
