'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants as well: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said tenants are also eligible to avail the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, under which 200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers in the state from July 1.

The clarification comes a day after the Congress government had issued guidelines to avail the free electricity under the scheme.

“We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented accommodation as well. Poor people who consume less than 200 units of power will not have to pay the bills. This (scheme) will be applicable to the tenants,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

He also clarified that this scheme was not applicable for commercial usage.

The 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme was one of the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.