GTB doctors go on indefinite strike after patient shot dead in ward

In the wake of the brazen killing of a patient inside a GTB Hospital ward on Sunday, the facility's Residents' Doctors Association declared an indefinite strike citing safety concerns.

The shooting of the man was condemned by other doctors' bodies as well.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "a security review of all hospitals will be carried out and no negligence will be tolerated."

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital on Sunday, 14 July.

The victim, Riyazuddin, had been admitted to the hospital on 23 June and was undergoing treatment for an abdominal infection, police said.

According to an official statement issued by the RDA, the strike came after their long pending demand of giving doctors ample security went unheeded by the city government.

"Our repeated appeals for enhanced security have been ignored, culminating in this tragic event. Until the Delhi Government ensures a secure environment for everyone within the hospital, we cannot continue our duties," an RDA spokesperson said in the statement.

"The strike will continue until fundamental security improvements are effectively implemented and communicated," the statement said.