GTB Hospital shooting: 19-year-old held, had recced location four times

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one more accused, who was among the key conspirators in the GTB Hospital firing case, officials said. According to them, the mastermind behind the incident, Faheem, had kept the accused Moin (19) as a backup in case the original plan failed.

"Moin visited GTB Hospital many times before the shooting incident and collected details about its entry and exit gates," deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said. He conducted the recce on four successive days along with associates Ayan, Aman and Shavez, who were inside the hospital at the time of the crime, he said.

"Initially, Moin was tasked to hide the motorcycle used in the crime. Besides, Faheem kept him as a backup in case of failure of the original plan," the DCP said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.