Guj Congress launches year-long 'Jan Manch' initiative to provide people platform to voice grievances

The Gujarat Congress launched its platform "Jan Manch" on the state's Foundation Day on Monday to allow people to voice their grievances and issues, claiming that the ruling BJP does not have time for the common man.



In the next one year, party leaders will visit each taluka in Gujarat to understand issues faced by people, a party release stated.

The initiative began with senior party leaders attending two "Jan Manch" gatherings in Vadgam and Palanpur towns of Banaskantha district on Monday.



Addressing a gathering at Vadgam, Gujarat Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda said the party will play the role of a "constructive opposition" to help people resolve issues, as the BJP and its government was busy celebrating festivals.