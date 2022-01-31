Gujarat: 5 suffer from smoke inhalation after fire in lab near hospital
Ten other patients were rescued and shifted to the civil hospital, officials said
Three patients and two other persons at a private hospital suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a lab located adjacent to it in Gujarat's Junagadh city on Monday, officials said.
The five people were later rushed to another hospital for treatment, a police official said.
Ten other patients were rescued and shifted to the civil hospital, officials said.
The laboratory in which the fire broke out was located on the same floor where the hospital was operating, they said.
