Gujarat AAP MLA writes to PM requesting anti-corruption probe against himself

AAP MLA representing the Botad Assembly seat, Umesh Makwana, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, requesting an anti-corruption probe against himself.

The letter has triggered a controversy in the state's political circles.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 2022 report, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gujarat had booked 160 officials, with five facing cases related to disproportionate assets.

The data showed a fluctuation in corruption cases over the past years, highlighting the significance of Makwana's call for transparency and accountability in the state's political landscape.

Makwana, who has completed one year as an MLA, suggested that the ACB should scrutinise his financial status for any signs of disproportionate assets.