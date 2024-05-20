Gujarat ATS arrests four Lankan nationals with alleged IS links

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four Sri Lankans with links to the banned outfit Islamic State (IS) who were allegedly on a mission to carry out terror activities in India, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehended the accused at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport after they travelled from Sri Lanka's capital Colombo via Chennai on Sunday night, an official said.

The men travelled to India to carry out terror activities at the behest of IS, director-general of police Vikas Sahay said. The ATS team also recovered three Pakistan-made pistols and 20 cartridges lying abandoned at a location in the city's Nana Chiloda area based on geo-coordinates and photographs found on the mobile phone seized from the accused, Sahay said.

The men were allegedly directed by their Pakistani handler to collect these weapons, he said. The accused, Mohammad Nusrat (35), Mohammad Faarukh (35), Mohammad Nafran (27) and Mohammad Rasdeen (43), took a flight from Colombo and reached Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday.

They then took another flight to Ahmedabad, where they landed at around 8.00 pm on Sunday, the official said. The men informed investigators that they were earlier associated with the banned Sri Lankan radical militant outfit National Thowheeth Jamath (NJT), and joined IS after getting in touch with Pakistani handler Abu Bakr Al Bagdadi, he said.

They are members of IS radicalised by a leader from Sri Lanka who is living in Pakistan, Sahay told reporters. "They got in touch with Abu (the IS leader in Pakistan) in February this year and remained in contact with him through social media, and were completely radicalised by the ideology," he said.