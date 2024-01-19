Gujarat boat tragedy: 12 students and 2 teachers dead, 20 rescued

Twelve students and two teachers died after a boat capsized in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, 18 January while 18 students and two teachers were rescued, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

Earlier, the PSO of Harni police station had put the toll at 16, comprising 14 students and two teachers. Those on board the ill-fated boat were on a picnic when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon.

"Twelve students and two teachers died in the boat capsizing incident. A total of 18 students and two teachers were rescued. We have learnt only 10 students on board were wearing life jackets. It proves organisers were at fault," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Sanghavi told reporters.

An FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and two persons have been arrested, Sanghavi informed.

Teams have been formed to nab other culprits, he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the site late in the evening and along with Sangahvi toured Janvi Hospital and state-run SSG Hospital to meet survivors and kin of the deceased.

Patel also monitored the rescue operation being carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, including the local fire brigade.

Earlier in the evening, National Disaster Response Force officials said four persons were still missing and the search and rescue operation at the site was continuing with the help of deep divers, SONAR and under-water cameras.