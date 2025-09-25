Gujarat: 60 detained after vandalism, stone-pelting over social media post
Unrest triggered by WhatsApp status posted by "a Hindu man" referencing trending phrase “I love Muhammad”, police says
In a dramatic turn of events in Bahiyal village of Dehgam taluka, Gandhinagar district, a violent clash over an objectionable social media post spiralled into chaos late on Wednesday night, prompting authorities to take decisive action by detaining around 60 individuals, as the police moved swiftly to restore order and bring the situation under control.
According to Gandhinagar superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, the unrest was triggered by a WhatsApp status posted by "a Hindu man" referencing the trending phrase “I love Muhammad”. This post reportedly inflamed sentiments among a section of the minority community, prompting them to take violent action.
At approximately 11.00 pm, a large group forcibly broke into the shop belonging to the man who had shared the post. They looted goods and set them on fire, before moving on to target other "Hindu" areas in the village with stone-pelting. In retaliation, some members of the "Hindu" community also threw stones at the group, escalating the conflict.
Assistant superintendent of police Ayush Jain confirmed that the rioters damaged four shops and five to six vehicles during the incident. He added that the police had deployed heavy security in the area, successfully bringing the situation under control.
“The individuals directly involved in the violence are being identified, and 60 people have already been detained,” Jain said, while refraining from commenting on any injuries. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to ensure no further disturbances occur.
The Gandhinagar police have maintained a visible presence in the village to prevent any escalation and are closely monitoring social media activity that may incite further unrest.
With PTI inputs
