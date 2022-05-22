Gujarat CM announces cancellation of Damanganga-Par-Tapi-Narmada link project

The Damanganga-Par-Tapi-Narmada-link project has been cancelled in the interest of the tribals, for which Bhupendra Patel himself visited south Gujarat to announce it.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Energy Mukesh Patel, Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply Jitubhai Chaudhari, Member of Parliament and State Organisation Chairman C.R. Patil, Former Ministers, Ramanlal Patkar and Kanti Gamit, and tribal leaders were also present.