Gujarat elections force BJP to stop river-linking project: Jairam

Former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the government has put on hold the river-linking project in Gujarat due to the opposition from the tribal population and the upcoming state polls.



He said that the "BJP govt has been forced to put Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project on hold due to the upcoming Gujarat elections, after a grassroots movement protested the likely displacement of thousands of adivasis. But the ecologically disastrous Ken-Betwa link project in Madhya Pradesh continues."