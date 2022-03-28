Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate: Jairam Ramesh

As opposition was pressing for discussion on price rise and trade union strike on Monday, the House was adjourned by the Chairman, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government wanted no discussion or debate.



"Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 a.m., as soon as the Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon'ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate!," said Jairam who is Chief whip of the party in the Upper House.



The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. amid the Opposition's uproar to discuss the increased fuel, LPG price, inflation and other issues.