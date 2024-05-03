Gujarat Congress slams BJP for 'unethical practices' amid election season

Media convener and spokesperson for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Dr. Manish Doshi, on Friday, 3 May, launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of unethical practices.

He accused the BJP leaders in Rajkot of “attempting to tarnish the reputation of Khodaldham and the Congress to achieve their objectives.”

Dr. Doshi alleged, “There is a conspiracy to ensnare workers of the Khodaldham Youth Committee by circulating anonymous newspapers spearheaded by an agitated former BJP page head.”