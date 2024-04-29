Rahul Gandhi bats for Dalit rights in Gujarat's Patan

Insisting that the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a critical battle between two contrasting ideologies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 29 April, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for posing a "direct threat" to India's democracy and constitution.

"This is a fight between two thought processes. On one side, the BJP and RSS want to finish our constitution while on the other, we in the Congress and the INDIA bloc are safeguarding it," said Gandhi while addressing a rally in Patan Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

The Congress leader also blamed the ruling government for the socio-economic disparities that have intensified in recent years.

"In the last decade, the wealth gap has widened significantly. Today, 22 individuals in India control wealth equivalent to that of 17,000 crore Indians," he remarked, suggesting that these disparities began in Gujarat and have since permeated nationwide.

He also criticised the government's policies like the Agnipath Scheme and increased privatisation, which he said aimed at dismantling the reservation system.